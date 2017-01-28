NYSC to establish skills acquisition centres nationwide – DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it will soon establish skills acquisition centres in the six geo-political zones to train corps members in various trades.

“The idea behind the establishment of the centres is to give all corps members the training to become self reliant after their service year,” NYSC Director General, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazure said.

He told the 5,000 corps members deployed to Katsina State on Saturday in Katsina that the skills acquisition centres would be established with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Industry.

Kazaure urged the corps members to concentrate and learn the necessary skills during training on entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

“The NYSC wants you to start your own businesses or trades immediately after service year instead of waiting for the jobs that will take years to get.

“We don’t want our ex-corps members to be roaming the streets of Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Enugu and Port Harcourt looking for white collar jobs.

“The truth of the matter is that the white collar jobs are in short supply and only lucky ones among you will get the jobs,” he said.

The Director General called on the corp members not to be arrogant while undergoing training, as it would offer them opportunities to become millionaires in their chosen trades.

Kazaure warned them against embarking on unnecessary journeys, as anyone found would be sanctioned according to the rules of the NYSC.

He appealed to them to respect the culture and tradition of the people of the state, assuring them that Katsina State is one of the most peaceful states in the country. (NAN)

