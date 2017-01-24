NYSC resumes orientation in Adamawa after 3yrs suspension

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed orientation of corp members in Adamawa after three years suspension due to insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last orientation was held in Adamawa in March 2013.

Speaking to NAN on Tuesday in Yola, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, said 2, 500 corps members were deployed to the state.

“Registration of corp members started this Tuesday morning by 7 am and you can see they are trooping in; we are expecting 2, 500 corp members.”

Abubakar said that adequate security has been put in place with about 300 officials from the Army, Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and NYSC.

He explained that Adamawa Government has provided the facility of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, as a temporary camp pending the final evacuation of the Internally Displaced Persons at the permanent orientation camp in Damare.

“I want the corps members to understand that this is a borrowed camp and should therefore bear with the available facilities,” he said.

While lauding Adamawa government for it support towards a successful orientation, the coordinator urged the people of Adamawa to continue to support and show hospitality to corp members. (NAN)

