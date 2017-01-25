OAP Dotun Calls Out Man Who Stole From Him - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

On Air Personality with Cool Fm, Dotun Ojuolape has called out a man, Akinkunmi who he claims stole from him even after he helped him.

According to him, Akinkunmi is an ATM fraudster who lied to him for four years whom he paid his education at the University of Lagos.

He also said he sells stolen phones to dealers in Surulere and is involved in other social vices.

When a thief kisses you, count your teeth. AKINKUNMI LANRE ODEKUNLE is a boy I took in as family with the hope of seeing you soar and being appeased by your peers as successful instead you constantly chose the wrong part of bringing disgrace to us and the entire team. I warned you to be weary of one thing “STEALING” cos it might destroy you but when it is a dealing that also includes family then you have given me no choice. He lied to us for 4 years that he was in the university of Lagos, taking money, school fees and he never visited class for one day.

A shocking video of this guy was sent to me swearing at a shrine, of not stealing N250,000 from a friend. He was beaten badly! (I’ll POST IT)

Now let me break it down and please guys learn

He is an ATM fraudster what you all know as “LOCAL”

One of his tricks is he gets your ATM or Pin, unlocks it

and gives to a friend who has a POS and swipes it to the POS owner’s account. He destroys it afterwards. I was a victim. Another story for another day.

I was angry that a few of my things were stolen on my last trip to London. He stole all, my money, wristwatch, perfume, an Ultra skinny MacBook (gold) laptop and sold it for 120,000. He pain me die cos I lost all my work.

He has a constant dealer in Surulere that he sells stolen phones and laptops to.

I forgave him so many times and I even put a call through to @aleeygiwa for advice . Well, I have listened to my parents and wards who said I should let it all go even tho I felt a lil cheated but not without letting the world know a face you shouldn’t deal with. He is tarnishing my reputation and I won’t let that happen.

We get all sort of calls on his misbehavior and actions how he uses my company to transact shady businesses. PLEASE BEWARE OF HIM AND HE doesn’t work for ECLEFTIC ENTERTAINMENT anymore.

He constantly gives his proceed to a girl he’s being dying to date, he is quite desperate and he was so much in love that he wrote the girl’s full name at his back, so for proper identification guys, check his back

He was a boy I took in cos he wanted tutoring and didn’t have a means, so I decided to help. He was a junior in high school. He is on the run now.”

“(Part 1) He is the guy in white. They say it’s a more orthodox way of catching a thief. According to the video; If the feathers stays down, it means you didnt. If it stays down, then you did. Well, we all might not believe in it but I got this video of where he was caught. Now, it’s the confidence he still had to still take the routine. He is very dangerous and I can’t imagine why he would still go through the process when you know you stole it. Akin I’ll advice you, stay away from this act and it won’t change my lil will to help. It hurt me tho.”

“(PART 2) When he was caught. It isn’t a bad thing to see above everything. This is my human side and I am sorry, I couldn’t hold this in. If anything happens to me or my family. I hold you responsible AKINKUNMI and I am PUTTING IT OUT HERE!!! …have a nice day guys”

