OAP Freeze Accused Of Snatching People's Wives, Reacts (Video) - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian On-Air Personality and controversial social media character, Daddy Freeze has been accused by a social media user of snatching people’s wive following his marriage crisis which led to his separation from his ex-wife.

The controversial OAP however took to his social media page to address the allegation and slam the anonymous Twitter user who accused him wrongly.

The OAP who appears to be in a raging fit wrote: “Andela, if you know you are not an inglorious bastard faggot, from the pits of hell, show your face!

I hereby dare you, infront of the whole world, to release whatever evidence you claim to have against me you cowardly cretin!

Initially, I said I won’t talk about this….However, I have changed my mind, and will now address the issue.

1: I never collected anyone’s wife from them, so I demand that you stop with immediate effect, your unfettered attempt to traduce my image and supplant it with a fungating delineation of my person!

–

2: Contrary to your benighted claim, I never impregnated any woman inside her husbands house.

–

3: I hereby DENY all your unlettered allegations and challenge you to show your self, in order for me to assist you, in making acquaintance of your own unhinged idiocy.

How dare you post my son’s picture, you blistering lunatic! Leave my children out of your buffoonery and FACE ME, YOU COWARD!

To all concerned, the #FreeTheSheeple movement is here to set humans free from the invisible chains holding us in bandage, as this enables wolves in sheep’s clothing to make merchandise of us, while they oppress us. The first stop is religion, because in my own humble opinion, it is the single most corrupt institution in the world today, soon to follow are politics, local tradition and the judicial systems respectively. ~FRZ

He further posted a video:

