OAP Freeze Caught In PDA With Fiancee, Benedicta Elechi - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

OAP Freeze Caught In PDA With Fiancee, Benedicta Elechi

Nigerian OAP, Freeze, known for his stand against corruption in the house of God has displayed the loving and mushy side of himself.

The OAP who some days ago shared photos of himself and his son on social media took to his Instagram account to flaunt his fiancee, Benedicta Elechi.

In his recent post, the OAP shared a video in which he was caught in a public display of affection towards his woman.

