OAP Freeze Weighs In On Tonto Dike's Marriage Crisis - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian On Air Personality, Freeze has weighed in on the marriage crisis plaguing actress, Tonto Dike and her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Recall that the actress and mother of one had two days ago revealed that her 17-month-old marriage to Olakunle Churchill had hit the rock.

In reaction, Freeze took to his Instagram page to throw his weight behind the mother of one as he wrote:

“My beautiful sister @tontolet,

Keep smiling always no matter what the situation is. Smiles are contagious, your teeming fans will feed off your smile and perceive your inner strength.

Continue looking beautiful, you owe that to yourself.

Keep yourself busy, rumors are a consequence of your fame, when you are busy, you will notice them less.

Love yourself first, before any other thing you are Tonto, then a mother, sister, friend, mentor, wife etc.

Whatever you do dear, don’t forget to smile, the Lord is your strength.

~FRZ”

