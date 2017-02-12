 OAP N6 Dares Nigerian Army After Crippled Man Wearing Camo Was Brutalized - The Herald Nigeria

OAP N6 Dares Nigerian Army After Crippled Man Wearing Camo Was Brutalized

Nigerian On-Air Personality, N6 took to his social media page to show support for the crippled man brutalized some days ago by men the Nigerian Army.

To show support, the musician and OAP took to his Instagram page to dare men of the Nigerian Army to attack him for wearing camo shorts.

He shared a photo of himself in camo short which he captioned: #iStandWithChijoke 😁😇 11/2/2017 I WORE CAMO TODAY LET ME SEE THE ARMY MAN THAT WILL COME AND TELL ME RUBBISH… 😡👊👊 #YummyMan 😝

Nigerians on his social media page had this to say:

