OAU Students Beat SUG President Up Over N2.5million Worth Bus - The Herald Nigeria

The students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state have reportedly beat up the President of the union, Oyekan Ibukun, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to report, the union’s Financial Secretary, Omisakin Kehinde, claimed the bus which was to be used as a commercial transport facility around the university was purchased for N2.9million as against the N2.5 millionw hich appeared on the reciept.

The union upon being called out for the mismatch changed narration as it noted that it paid the sum of N2.5 million as against its earlier claim of N2.9 million and thereafter convened a congress on Thursday after students of the university demanded that their leaders clarify issues.

The congress however turned into a free for all fight scenario on Thursday after students demanded that the SUG President step aside from anchoring the congress seeing as he is a defendant in the alleged fraud case.

Mr. Ibukun who rebuffed the move incurred the wrath of the angry students leading to a fight which occurred at different locations within the campus.

The fight which could not be contained by the school’s security team led to the tearing of the SUG President’s clothes after he was ruffled and beat up by angry students.

Speaking on the incident, the Speaker of the Students Representative Council, Falaye Tope who had reportedly been at loggerheads with the SUG President prior to the fight said: “Lots of aberration have been committed by the president and I am not even aware of the bus scandal. Iwas not notified before the bus was bought.”

He added: “I am not responsible for the crisis. It is beyond me, as you can see, I have not intervened in it all.”

