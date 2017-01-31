Oba Akiolu Reveals Why Obasanjo Retired Him From Police Force - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo retired him from the Police Force to pave way for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to win Lagos state during the 2003 General Elections.

He further accused the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura of advising Obasanjo to remove him from the Nigerian police force.

The monarch said the Atiku and Daura were able to convince Obasanjo to retire him because the Police Service Commission (PSC) “is a toothless bull-dog.”

Akiolu made this known on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said his retirement was a conspiracy by chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win 2003 elections in Lagos.

He said in part: “Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper.”

The monarch said the former president “did not know anything about it. He had to send for the Inspector-General of Police (IG) because the then Chief of Staff challenged the plan to retire me.

“For someone to sit at the PSC and determine who retires from the police is unfair. This is not how to run a very efficient and effective police force.”

Akiolu was retired from the force in 2002.

