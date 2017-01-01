Karma Dealt With Obama For Interfering With Nigeria's Politics - Femi Fani-Kayode - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken up on the ongoing war of words between the United States President, Barack Obama and the president-elect, Donald J. Trump.

Recall that the United States president, Barack Obama had some days ago claimed he would have beaten Donald Trump hands down in the November polls should he have decided to run for a third term.

The comment however sparked major controversy as Donald Trump took to his Twitter page to respond to the comment in which he warned Obama to refrain from such comments adding that he, Trump would have emerged the winner of the polls.

Days after the rift, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his social media page to call Obama out accusing him of interfering in the 2015 presidential election in the country and in turn getting a taste of his action as meted out on him by Russia.

Recall that Obama had also accused the Russia Government of interfering in the US polls which saw Trump into office.

Femi Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page shared:

