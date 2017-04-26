US, UK Helped Buhari Defeat Me - Goodluck Jonathan - The Herald Nigeria

The former president of the country, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has revealed the role of the 44th United states president, Barack Obama in ousting him from office and bringing the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari into power.

The former president, according to Dailypost claimed he lost the presidential race in the 2015 presidential elections to Muhammadu Buhari because of a conspiracy between the USA, Britain and France.

The claim made by the president is contained in a new book titled; “Against The Run of Play,” authored by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi.

In the book, the ex-president claimed that the former US president, Barack Obama, ex-British Prime Minister, David Cameron and French President, Francois Hollande helped President Muhamamdu Buhari win the election.

Goodluck Jonathan said: “President Barack Obama and his officials made it very clear to me by their actions that they wanted a change of government in Nigeria and we’re ready to do anything to achieve that purpose. They even brought some naval ships into the Gulf of Guinea in the days preceding the election.

“I got on well with Prime Minister David Cameron but at some point, I noticed that the Americans were putting pressure on him and he had to join them against me.

“But I didn’t realise how far President Obama was prepared to go to remove me until France caved in to the pressure from America.

“But weeks to the election, he had also joined the Americans in supporting the opposition against me.”

The ex-president on why Obama was not confident in him said: “There was this blanket accusation that my body language was supporting corruption, a line invented by the opposition but which the media and civil society bought into and helped to project to the world. That was the same thing I kept hearing from the Americans without specific allegations.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment