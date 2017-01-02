Obama wishes Sudan “peace with itself” on 61st Independence

The U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday congratulated Sudan on its 61st independence, wishing the country “peace with itself and its neighbours”.

The U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in a statement, wished that Sudan experience sustainable peace, reconciliation and development in the country.

“On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the people of Sudan on 61 years of independence and send our best wishes for the year ahead.

“I share your hopes for a Sudan at peace with itself and its neighbours.

“It is my fervent wish that the coming year brings sustainable peace, reconciliation and development to Sudan,” the Obama said.

Sudan became an independent republic on New Year’s Day in 1956, after having been a joint British-Egyptian territory since 1899. (NAN)

