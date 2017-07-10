Obasanjo, Better Than Most Professors -Afe Babalola - The Herald Nigeria

Aare Afe Babalola, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the better than most professors.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, said that the Obasanjo is a progressive who is talented.

According to him, OBJ as he is called, is the best President the country has ever had since the advent of democracy in the country, 1999.

“He is difficult to persuade but he is a progressive man. He never became a professor but he knows better than most professors,” Babalola said.

“He is a highly talented man and he is the best president Nigeria ever had.”

