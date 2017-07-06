'Obasanjo is plotting to assassinate overthrow Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu' – IPOB - The Herald Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has plans to assassinate its leader, Nnamdi Kanu through military coup.

Reacting to the call made by by Obasanjo that Kanu should be made to put a stop to his agitation for Biafra, the secessionist group alleged that plots to use the military to create coup that will lead to the assassination of Kanu.

Emma Powerful, spokesperson for the group, in a statement sent to Daily Post claimed that Obasanjo’s remark is a “systematic way of telling the whole world that he has plans on the way to overthrow this present Government”, adding that this is the “only possible means he can justify the assassination of Nnamdi Kanu and others who are calling for the restoration of Biafra.”

Read the full statement below:

The members of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide and it’s leadership worldwide wish to put the whole world on notice of the call by the two times former president of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra through the Military coup.

We are drawing the attention of the well meaning civilised society across the globe that Obasanjo have decided to put Nigeria into coax by calling Nigeria Army to plot a coup in Nigeria to justify his call to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of IPOB who are bent in using peaceful means to restore Biafra.

The call by Olusegun Obasanjo is to repeat the scenario of 1966 massacre of Biafrans especially the Igbos living in Northern and Western parts of Nigeria before the war of genocide broke out against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.

Since the inception of IPOB and emergence of Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu we have maintained the nonviolent posture towards the restoration of Biafra, IPOB have never killed any fly rather the Federal Government of Nigeria and her security operatives have been killing the innocent members of IPOB and Biafranswithout provocation.

IPOB and Biafrans are not calling for war or any confrontation with Nigeria Government, individual or group, what we are requesting is referendum to ascertain whether the people of Biafra would choose to remain in Nigeria or not.

Again and to ascertain if the people of Biafra will choose to remain with the humiliation, killing, sufferings in Nigeria. All the civilized world knew the meaning of self determination and referendum that it cannot become a call for war rather it is legal means in the United Nations charter which suppose to be honoured by any member country including Nigeria Government and her politicians like Obasanjo and others.

This call by Olusegun Obasanjo to stop Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide is a systematic way of telling the whole world that he had plans on the way to over throw this present Government and the only possible means he can justify the assassination of Nnamdi Kanu and others who are calling for the restoration of Biafra, but if anything happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others or military take over in Nigeria the whole world will hold Olusegun Obasanjo and cohorts responsible.

With this we are calling on United Nations UN, African Union AU, European Union EU, ECOWAS, USA Government, Russia Government, Israeli Government, French Government, Canada, Australia, Chinese Government, British Government, Japan, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, other relevant human rights organizations across the globe and the people of good concience in the whole universe to be aware of the statements credited to former president of Nigerian Chief Olusegu Obasanjo.

