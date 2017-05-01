Obasanjo never interfered in our operations - Ribadu - The Herald Nigeria

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed former President Olusegun Obasanjo never interfered with the operations of the antigraft agency during his tenure.

He also revealed that 99% of those arrested during his tenure over allegations of corruption, were members of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this at a reception organized for former president Olusegun Obasanjo last weekend.

“Things really happened during that period and there were a couple of difficult moments because 99 percent of the people we arrested were Peoples Democratic Party members.

“He (Obasanjo) exercised self-restraint; he refused to interfere with the day-to-day running of the EFCC.

“Obasanjo is a living proof that hard work does not kill. I wish he would never retire. You can’t afford to retire,” Ribadu said.

Ribadu has revealed that contrary to claims by Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo begged him to go softly on the governor in the period when the commission laid siege on him, according to The Vanguard.

Ribadu made the disclosure Friday night in Lagos when former associates of the former President converged to celebrate him on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The associates who converged as “Learners of the Olusegun Obasanjo School of Nigerian Politics” included former office holders in the Obasanjo administration and some of the country’s leading names in the economy and Nollywood.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment