Obasanjo praises Ambode's Developmental Strides - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the developmental strides of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Obasanjo made the commendation while speaking at the 2017 Annual Dinner of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, in Lagos.

The former President, while urging Ambode to sustain the good work he was doing, stressed the need for the country to do more in ensuring an enabling environment that would boost investors’ confidence in Nigeria.

“I can see the little things you are doing here and there to make life worth living for the people of Lagos. Keep it up.

“There are great opportunities out there; as government, we need to create ways for investments and conducive conditions for investments to thrive”.

