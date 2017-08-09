Ozubulu Massacre: Obiano Escalates Manhunt For Drug Lord - The Herald Nigeria

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has ordered security agencies in the state to escalate their efforts to apprehend High Chief Aloysius Nnamdi Ikegwuonu, the man fingered as responsible for the bloody sunday massacre of 12 innocents at St. Phillips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo.

Governor Obiano, who is seeking a second term is reportedly unhappy with the negative publicity the tragedy has brought to the state. His displeasure is also reportedly intensified because he had been seen in images launching projects executed by the alleged drug baron in the state.

Sources revealed to Independent News, “Security information said that Bishop left Ozubulu on Friday because he might have gotten wind of the attack which was targeted at him.

“As I am talking to you, several of Bishop’s men have been arrested but the governor has declared a manhunt for him. In fact security is presently at alert in all parts of the state to make sure he is arrested if he is seen.

“It is not about him alone; what happened has made the governor to declare a manhunt for people engaging in drug business in the state because he has severally made it known that there is zero-tolerance for drugs in Anambra State.

“You can’t believe that Mr. Governor was surprised to learn that one of the big churches he commissioned earlier was built by Bishop. We are surprised that at just 36 years Bishop has achieved so much from the illicit trade and the state government is not allowing that to die just like that because he has brought shame to the state.”

However, Jovita Chukwuemeka Ofomata, Chairman, Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, a philanthropic organisation set up by High Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, described Ikegwuonu as an estate developer and international business man, who, he said, imports motor spare parts from China and juice drinks into South Africa.

Ofomata said that Ikegwuonu has developed many estates and sold them from which he made his money.Ofomata said: “Through this foundation, he has helped so many people and also granted scholarships to so many in Ozubulu people and beyond. “What happened on Sunday has left us in a state of confusion and up until now I must tell you that I am convinced that that act is pure terrorist attack. There are so many stories flying around that is not true, people are saying there is a problem between Ebubechukwuzo and some other people, and I can tell you that, that is not true, because till now, he has not lodged any complaint that he has a problem with anyone, so I don’t know where that information came from. “People say he is a drug lord, and that he took money belonging to another gang. So many stories, and I can tell you that we are even confused where some of these stories are coming from. “What I can only say to this is that we will leave the police and other security agencies to do their work, and we urge them to do it well, and I believe the outcome of it will help us too to know what happened”. Ikegwuonu’s whereabouts are still unknown as at press time.

