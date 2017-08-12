Obiano promises women empowerment

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra says his administration will give more priority to women empowerment.

Obiano made the promise after his screening in Abuja at the secretariat of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on which platform he won the governorship election.

“If you look at my present cabinet, women constitute 27 per cent, so I am coming up and in the coming year women would be given more priority.

“Out of the N1.5 billion that we gave to farmers in the state, women farmers got 60 per cent of the money, so we are paying attention to women generally including their health.

“We tried to reduce the maternal and paternal rate in Anambra and in my administration we got accreditation for the school of nursing and they have graduated more than 300 midwives,’’ he said.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Victor Oye, said the governor went through a rigorous screening process and the report would be submitted to a panel for assessment.

He said the party’s conference would hold we hold on Aug.15, observing that the party was confident that it would go on smoothly.

“APGA is the only political party in Nigeria with a clean bill of health because the party is intact without a crisis.

“Though some impersonators tried to hijack the party, their plans have failed and party members will continue to stick together until victory is won in November elections,’’ he said.(NAN)

