Obiano’s victory, sign of hard work – Analysts

Political commentators and public analysts have described the landslide victory and re-election of Gov. Willie Obiano at the just concluded Anambra election as a result of his hard work in governance.

Prof. James Ade, a political analyst, said that victory Obiano’s victory was as a result of his properly cemented relationship with the populace and political clout at the grassroots.

Ade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday, following declaration of Obiano as winner in the governorship election, that grassroots support returned the governor to office.

“He has been able to establish a good relationship with the electorate, carried everyone along unlike some other candidates who distanced themselves from the people while they were in their offices.

“Obiano and his cabinet relate with the common man and people at the grassroots; they feel the pulse of the people, they want to know the peoples’ needs and put them in order,” he said.

Ade advised candidates who lost out in the election to embrace peace and take the defeat in good faith and team up with Obiano to move the state forward.

“If one loses today, it does not mean he will lose tomorrow, the person is only expected to use the electoral defeat as a correction point for future elections.

“Willie by all standards is leaving legacies behind; he has done his home work properly by carrying legacies of Chief Emeka Ojukwu, the founder of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

“In spite the fact that his mentors and political followers decamped to other parties, he still stood his ground with Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca.”

Mr Sylvester Onu, a political commentator, also described Obiano as a political tactician and colossus who had proved his detractors and critics wrong through his victory during the election.

“Democracy has come to stay in Anambra, unlike the era of god fatherism where candidates paid homage to some stakeholders in order to be enthroned.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Anthony Okereke, a resident of Abakaliki commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the election.

He said that Obiano was re-elected based on his achievements in office.

Okereke expressed optimism that under Obiano’s administration, agricultural sector, security and other areas would be developed.

“Obiano established a good relationship with the Northerners residing in the state and Anambra indigenes; he has stood out to condemn the action of indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

Okereke, who said that Obiano had lofty plans for his people also appealed to the defeated candidates to work with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APGA candidate defeated other 36 contestants in the election conducted on Nov.18. (NAN)

