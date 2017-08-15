Odunlade Adekola Reacts To Report Of Alleged Side Chick, Baby - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, who rose to fame not only for his acting prowess but for his comedy and the social media memes has reacted to reports that he has a side chick who just gave birth to his baby.

Recall that a report surfaced online claiming the actor was romantically involved with actress, Bukola Adeeyo, who recently gave birth to a baby girl in London a few months ago.

The actor who is currently on set of a new movie in Osogbo denied comments when asked about the actress and her baby.

He said: Bukky Adeeye? react ke, what’s my own with it. If you are asking me all those questions you know I won’t answer you, I have been in this entertainment business for over 20 years but if you have any neutral question apart from what is happening on social media negatively, I will answer’.

