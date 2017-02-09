Ogun Govt. to introduce marathon race – Amosun

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says his government will soon introduce marathon race to encourage sporting activities in the state.

Amosun made the disclosure on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the two-day Youth Convention in Abeokuta.

According to him, the World Bank has indicated its interest to support the race.

He explained that the introduction of the race was part of his government’s effort to develop sporting activities in the state.

Amosun, who recounted his playing days in the Ogun State Polytechnic as a football player and a long distance athlete, said the bank’s support would make the endeavour a success.

Already, he revealed that government had started discussions with experts and professional bodies on ways to develop the game of tennis in the state.

The governor attributed the delay in the implementation of some sports programmes to paucity of funds, adding that government would intensify its efforts to do more in the sector.

Speakers at the convention who included ex-Green Eagles Skipper, Chief Segun Odegbami and Olympian, Mrs Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo, commended the government for its efforts in improving sports in the state.

The duo advocated the need for the government to organise a mini-festival for the development of sports in the state.

A sport administrator, Mr Tunji Onatolu, stressed the need to change parents’ orientation toward sports.

He said that sporting activities were not for drop outs and miscreants as against some people’s perception. (NAN)

