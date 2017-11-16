Ogun Govt. paid over N536m to LG pensioners in September

The Ogun Government says it paid N536.9 million to local government pensioners in September.

Mr Rotimi Opeodu, the Director of Finance and Supply, Bureau of Local Government Pensions, disclosed this on Thursday during an oversight visit to the Bureau by the Ogun State Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Opeodu said that the bureau had 10,119 retirees on its payroll, adding that the government paid N397.9 million to teaching and non-teaching retirees from primary schools.

“Over N139 million was released to the local government pensioners in September.

“The monthly pensions have been paid up to the month of September for which we are grateful to Gov. Ibikunle Amosun for making the welfare of retirees paramount.

“Sadly between January and September, 91 retirees passed on to the great beyond,” he said.

He said that some of the challenges faced by the Bureau were the non-availability of functional vehicles to enhance movement and monitoring of the activities of the Bureau.

Opeodu said that the bureau would continue to create pensioners’ friendly environment with innovations aimed at increasing the life expectancy of the retirees.

Responding, Mr Olusola Sonuga, the Committee’s Chairman, advised the bureau to ensure that all entitlements of intending retirees were duly perfected two months before their retirement dates.

Sonuga explained that the bureau should ensure that the retirees were well taken care of, saying that they should not put them in any stress before their entitlements were given to them.

The lawmaker urged the bureau to maintain cordial relationship with the Assembly.

