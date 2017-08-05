Ohanaeze Ndigbo's Ex-Sec. Gen. Kidnapped After Nnamdi Kanu Threatened To End Group - The Herald Nigeria

A former Secretary General of an Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Isaac Nduka Eya, has reportedly been kidnapped.

Multiple reports confirming the kidnap of the former Secretary-General of the Igbo group and Egbe Evu Mbe of Umuitodo, Enugu Ezike, in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State revealed that he was abducted in Enugu state.

According to report, Chief Isaac Nduka Eya was abducted along with his driver.

Confirming the kidnap, the Enugu State Police Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu disclosed that the former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State was abducted with his driver on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

The abductors have however made known their demand after they stormed Eya’s residence at the Independence Layout in Enugu state and forcefully took him and his driver hostage.

The wife of the abducted Eya, Prof Regina disclosed that the abductors have called to demand for the sum of N15 million to secure the release of her husband.

The kidnapping comes days after the embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu revealed his plans to end the Ohanaeze Ndigbo group.

