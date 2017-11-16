President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of the group that the Anambra elections would be free and fair.

This was contained in a statement that he released on Wednesday to journalists.

Nwodo also disclosed in the statement that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking to be accorded observer status in the election.

He noted with satisfaction the resolve of the people of Anambra state and all the political parties to turn out for the election.

The statement read: “on Saturday, 18th November, 2017, the people of Anambra State will go to the polls to elect their next governor. Ohanaeze notes with satisfaction the resolve of the people of Anambra state and all the political parties to turn out for the elections. Not to do so, would be a disservice to Anambra state and Ndigbo. I salute them.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is insistent that the votes of Ndi-Anambra must be respected in Saturday’s elections. We have applied to INEC to give us an observer status and recruited lecturers from universities and polytechnics to help us in this exercise. Any attempt to rig, manipulate, falsify or impose results on Ndi-Anambra in this election will be seriously resisted.

“The news of the withdrawal of security details from the governor of Anambra State is highly regrettable. All his opponents have security details. Besides, as a sitting Governor, who by our constitution is the Chief Security Officer of the State, this action is nonsensical and ultra vires.

“I have made representations to the President who has assured me that the election will be free and fair,” Nwodo said.

