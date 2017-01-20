 Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers

View Gallery
3 Photos
The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria
Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers
okada 11

The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria
Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers
okada

The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria
Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers
okada1

Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists known as Okada have blocked the ever busy Nyanya-Keffi expressway in Abuja protesting against extortion by soldiers posted to the area.

With this development,motorists and other road users ran for their lives for fear of being caught in the middle in case the soldiers act ‘decisively’.

The soldiers have been there since 2014 following two bomb explosions carried out by the ‘technically’ defeated Boko Haram sect.

The Friday protest which saw the Okada riders burning tyres and logs of wood, an eyewitness, said was due to the demands of the soldiers of “N500 from the Okada operators.”

The police are at the scene trying to disperse the crowd.

Leave a comment

Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a core die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar