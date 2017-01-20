Okada Men Block Nyanya-Keffi Road Over N500 Extortion From Soldiers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists known as Okada have blocked the ever busy Nyanya-Keffi expressway in Abuja protesting against extortion by soldiers posted to the area.

With this development,motorists and other road users ran for their lives for fear of being caught in the middle in case the soldiers act ‘decisively’.

The soldiers have been there since 2014 following two bomb explosions carried out by the ‘technically’ defeated Boko Haram sect.

The Friday protest which saw the Okada riders burning tyres and logs of wood, an eyewitness, said was due to the demands of the soldiers of “N500 from the Okada operators.”

The police are at the scene trying to disperse the crowd.

