Why It's Okay For My Daughter To Date At 15 - KSB - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Kenny Saint Best, has revealed in a recent chat the reason why she will allow her daughter date in her teenage years.

The singer who described the teenage years as the ‘penis envy’ stage stated that she would be a bad mother if she does not allow her daughter such freedom.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, the singer said: “When I was in the university, I took a course in Philosophy and they taught us that there is a particular age that girls start dating and they call it the age of ‘Penis Envy’.

“It is not that the girls are necessarily looking for sex, it is just a stage in their life whereby they realise that they are pretty and they can be attractive to a guy. For me, once my daughter is 15 years old then it is okay for her to date.

“It is not that they would be walking around holding hands but it has to be a civil and responsible relationship. I am not a regular parent, I feel it is okay for a female child to be aware that she is attractive to guys and she should also know that the guy would woo her.

“That was the age it happened to me and I would be a wicked mother to expect that at the age of 15, my daughter would not have someone wooing her or telling her the usual lies guys tell ladies. .

“So for my boy, if he is 17 and I notice that he is always talking to someone on the phone and always smiling, it is okay. It does not mean that they are going to be practising sex; it just means that they are understanding matters of the heart and love apart from the love they get from their parents.”

