Okocha Tells Nephew, Iwobi To Fight For His Shirt In Arsenal - The Herald Nigeria

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has urged his nephew Alex Iwobi not to leave Arsenal on loan next season.

The 20-year-old midfielder Iwobi has not been getting regular game time at the English Premier (EPL) club in recent times.

However, former Bolton Wanderers star Okocha feels that Iwobi needs to stay at Arsenal because their the style of play suits him perfectly.

‘’We can’t forget that this is his first full season in the first team,” Okocha told Sky Sports.

“And Arsenal have all their players back now. There’s a lot of competition, so it’s not easy.

“I think it’s better for him to stay at Arsenal, because the style of play suits him perfectly,” he added.

‘’It might not be easy for him to go on loan and adapt somewhere else. He needs to stay and fight for his shirt.”

The current Nigeria international has made 18 substitute appearances plus six starts in the league for the Gunners this season.

Iwobi also has three league goals which he scored against Watford FC, Crystal Palace as well as Stoke City

