The third edition of the Olamide Live in Concert series took place last night in Lagos at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The event had in attendance Lagos state Governor Akinwumi Ambode and his wife, Tuface and Annie Idibia, Phyno, Pasuma, Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Moet Abebe, Ortise Femi, Funke Akindele and a host of others.

Check out photos below;

