The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reportedly said that his ex-wife, Olori Wuraola is now free to remarry after her bride price was paid back.

The bride price was paid back by the elders of her family in Benin City, Nigeria.

According to Boss newspaper, a source claimed that initially the Ooni was opposed to taking back the bride price, but was prevailed upon by elders.

He was reportedly quoted as saying; “She’s free now, she’s free…,”

It seems both families were satisfied with the outcome and that things didn’t get too messy.

The marriage lasted a roughly a year and a half starting in March of last year and reportedly hitting the rocks in August of this year over claims of infidelity.

