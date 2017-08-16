Olori Wuraola Reacts To Report That She Was Sent Packing From Ooni Palace - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of the Yoruba traditional leader of Ile-Ife, Olori Wuraola, has reacted to reports circulating in the media that her marriage to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has crashed after seventeen months.

Recall that the news broke some days ago and has since gone viral with some sources claiming that the Ooni has since taken another wife, a Yoruba bride.

In reaction to the report that she was sent packing from the palace, the wife of the Yoruba traditional monarch stated in a statement released by her Press Secretary, Abraham Adedeji, that: It has come to the attention of our office – the slanderous rumors and sensationalist distortions about Her Majesty, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi through unnamed and unseen sources.

“The sources are also citing deplorable claims involving Her Majesty Wuraola and that of prominent businessmen in Nigeria, all of whom are good friends of the King and Queen & financial contributors to projects that have advanced our good work in the communities of Ife and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are deeply disturbed by these rumors and there is absolutely no truth to these absurd claims of infidelity and we vehemently deny them. Due to the nature of the allegations and the attempt to defame the character of the Queen and embarrass well respected friends of our Palace, we have immediately employed legal counsel to investigate their origin to take necessary action against the perpetrators.

“Please be advised, that in this digital age, digital footprints can lead to your identification. We stand firmly together, in our commitment to our peace and the truth.”

