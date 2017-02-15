Olusegun Obasanjo Apologizes To Prominent Activist, Joe Odumakin Over May 2004 Incident - The Herald Nigeria

A former President of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly apologized to Dr. Joe Odumakin over an incident which occurred in May, 2004.

The former Nigerian leader was reported to have met with the prominent Nigerian activist, Dr Joe Odumakin who was manhandled by the ex-president’s security operatives during the May 19, 2004 protest.

Dr. Odumakin took to her social media page to announce the former president’s apology which was tendered to her when the duo met at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odumakin on her Instagram page wrote: “I apologise on behalf of the security operatives that manhandled you during the May 19, 2004 protest. Former President ;Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told me today during d JAMB retreat interactive session, Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

