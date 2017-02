Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, wished all her followers a happy Valentine’s day with a lovely photo from her bedroom.

The actress shared the picture on her Instagram page along with her hubby.

She captioned it; “To all Osexynationals, Happy Valentine from us. We love you, love someone, anyone today.”

You can see the photo below.

