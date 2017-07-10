Onazi Ogenyi's Social Media Accounts Hacked, Hacker Demands Love - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, who lost his Facebook account to hackers on Friday has been shocked yet again as his Instagram account has been hacked once again.

However, in a rare turn of events, the Trabzonspor midfielder has been asked to show love to hungry Nigerians as the hacker cried out on his social media page.

The footballer revealed on Saturday via his official Twitter page that his hacker, through a friend sent a feedback following the attack on his social media page.

Onazi wrote: My Facebook was hacked and when I ask my friend to chat him up this is his response, what is really happening? We all need to be careful. pic.twitter.com/EgylipCKZH

— Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) July 8, 2017

This comes after the former Lazio player issued a disclaimer and issued to inform the general public not to fall victim to scammers.

The disclaimer read: “I would like to announce to the general public that my Facebook page was hacked. Sadly enough, these people have been using my image to collect money and other items from unsuspecting victims.

“These people go on to tell people to send money to them with the guise of my name in order to take them on trials in countries across Europe and also to sort out many football related issues. I would like to emphasize that I would NEVER collect money from fans as my sole desire is to put smiles on their faces.’

“Please be warned and do not fall victim of such people as I am working very hard to rectify the issue, if necessary I would open another Facebook account and duly inform the public.”

