Ondo State: Osinbajo’s no-show stalls inauguration of the Dome

Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, on Friday in Akure, postponed till Monday, the inauguration of the International Event Centre due to the absence of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo was expected to inaugurate another of Mimiko’s project, the International Event Centre, also known as the Dome.

NAN reports that a large number of people had converged at the event centre as early as 9 a.m to witness the event.

People from all walks of life, including traditional rulers, political stakeholders and lawmakers, were present at the venue

After waiting for almost five hours, and it became obvious that Osinbajo would not be coming, the crowd thinned out.

At about 2:30 p.m, Mimiko mounted the podium and announced the postponement.

He explained that Osinbajo had actually been airborne and he had to return to Abuja due to bad weather.

According to Mimiko, Osinbajo further waited at Abuja Airport between 10 a.m and 2 p.m for the clouds to clear.

The governor described the gesture of the acting president as an act of humility for someone in a very high position.

“He is the vice president and acting president for now, and we can all imagine how tight his schedule will be.

“Therefore, on behalf of your government, I apologise and give you greetings from him.

“He is very touched that he kept people waiting for so long due to no fault of his, but he said it would be unthinkable for him not to find time and come.

“He has, therefore, asked me to postpone the inauguration of this project till 1p.m on Monday,” Mimiko said.

Speaking on behalf of Osinbajo, Mrs Janet Olisa, his Chief Protocol Officer, also apologised on behalf of her principal.

She said the visit would serve a double purpose; a fact-finding mission on issues in the Niger Delta, and to also honour Governor Mimiko for a job well done.

To assure people of the state that Osinbajo would be on ground on Monday for the inauguration, Olisa said that her team would remain in Akure till Monday. (NAN)

