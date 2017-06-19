One Bad Thing After Another For England - The Herald Nigeria

All the terrible things seem to be happening in England as the UK was again thrown into mourning as a man drove a van into worshippers at a London mosque killing 10 people.

The van struck people after mounting the pavement just after midnight BST outside Muslim Welfare House, near Finsbury Park Mosque.

A 48-year-old man had been arrested after he got out of the van and tried to run away.

He was detained by members of the public and then arrested by police, as Muslim leaders said worshippers were specifically targeted after leaving prayers at the mosque shortly after midnight.

The incident comes after two deadly Islamist-inspired attacks this year that used vehicles to ram pedestrians — a stabbing spree earlier this month in the London Bridge area and a March attack in which a man drove a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Rahman told the BBC he struck the man and helped subdue him.

“When the guy came out from his van he wanted to escape, run away and he was saying ‘I want to kill Muslims. ‘I want to kill Muslims.’

“I hit him on his stomach… and then me and the other guys… we held him to the ground until he couldn’t move. We stopped him until the police came.”

Counter-terrorism officers are at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

And extra police are being deployed to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.

He also said his “thoughts and prayers” were with those affected by the “horrific terrorist attack on innocent people”.

