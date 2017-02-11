One Chance Robber Mocks His Victim On Facebook - The Herald Nigeria

An armed robber who was reported to have robbed a female student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe university has done the unthinkable by mocking his victim online via her Facebook page.

The alleged robber took to the victim’s Facebook page to upload his own pictures and further proceeded to update the victim, Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu’s profile picture to one of his.

A friend of the victim identified as Joy however took notice of the irregularities on the account and called the alleged robber out as she commented: “You stole my friend’s phone. You are a big thief”. In reply to the allegation, the thief replied with a laughing emoji.

The victim’s friend, Joy, further explained that she had spoken with her friend who noted that the man had taken control of her Facebook account.

She wrote: “She doesn’t even know what is going on with her Facebook now.”

