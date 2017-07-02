 One Dead, 100 Houses Destroyed in Sokoto Rainstorm - The Herald Nigeria

One Dead, 100 Houses Destroyed in Sokoto Rainstorm

A person has died with more than 100 houses were destroyed, when a rainstorm swept raged through 15 villages in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

 

According to the chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna, seven others also sustained varying degrees of injuries during the storm that raged, Friday.

 

He added that the local government council secretariat, schools and other public places were among buildings damaged by the storm.

 

He noted that, “the strong wind and heavy rain started around 5 p.m. on Friday and lasted for 30 minutes, but the damage it caused was enormous.

 

“So far, we have been able to identify more than 100 houses destroyed by the rainstorm. “A committee has been set up to assess the extent of the damage.”

 

The chairman cited the use of substandard products as being responsible for the level of damage and thus directed the Works Department of the local government to ensure that people complied with the standard building regulations.

 

While confirming the development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the state, said, “On our part, we are waiting for the report of the committee before deciding on what to do for the victims.”

