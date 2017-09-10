Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has weighed in on the comments attributed to the Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Alhassan.

Alhassan had said her support would be for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the 2019 elections, citing that the former Vice President is her political godfather, and highlighting the fact that President Muhammed Buhari had not yet decided to run.

In response, Amosun stated Alhassan is entitled to her opinion but noted she should have resigned honorably before making such statements.

Amosun made this known in Abeokuta, yesterday, when fielding questions from journalists at a book launch and scholarship scheme in commemoration of the late renowned educationist, Chief Lamidi Sofenwa.

His words: “She is entitled to her opinion, but I would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because you can not blow both hot and cold at the same time.”

“For somebody to have come out to say such thing means clearly she is even working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed. Yes, that is my own belief, although I may be wrong, but if I were in her shoes, I would have resigned.”

“The only thing that can probably prevent Mr. President from contesting is on health ground because if not for this administration of President Muhammad Buhari, only God knows where Nigeria would have been.”

