One year after he was rescued, Akwa Ibom child branded a witch starts school - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Exactly one year ago, Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven was photographed giving water to a severely emaciated child.

The then 2-year-old boy was rescued in Akwa Ibom State after he was branded a witch by his family and left to starve to death.

He had been wandering the streets for eight months when Anja got a phone call and immediately led a rescue team to bring him home. The boy, later named Hope, had to have a blood transfusion and was treated for worms.

Today, the founder of the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) disclosed that Hope has started school.

Read her post below and check out an adorable photo of Hope in his school uniform.

“On the 30 of January 2016 I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team. A rescue mission that went viral, and today it’s exactly 1 year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope. This week Hope will start school.”

