Ooni Of Ife Reacts To Marriage Crash, New Yoruba Queen Report - The Herald Nigeria

The Yoruba traditional leader and Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojajaj II, has reacted to reports which surfaced online regarding his marriage crash.

Recall that the Ooni got married to Olori Wuraola seventeen months ago following his cironation.

The Ooni while reacting to the report that he has since asked the former Olori to vacate the palace and a new Olori has been picked to be unveiled soon described the report as malicious.

The Ooni, reacting to the viral report through his media aide revealed that his marriage to the Olori is intact and devoid of rancour.

His media aide said: “There is no truth to the news, it is unimaginable. We would issue a statement on the matter soon.

“The palace is not interested in this rumour as there are lots of positive activities happening every minute so we don’t have time to respond to such noise being created by nonentities.”

