Ooni Of Ife Reacts To Oba Of Lagos' Public Insult - The Herald Nigeria

The Ile-Ife traditional ruler and monarch, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has reacted to the viral public insult and disrespect video making rounds on the internet.

Recall that the Ooni of Ife was publicly insulted by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at an event on Tuesday after the Oba of Lagos refused the Ooni’s handshake.

The Ooni of Ife in reaction to the snub which sparked several reactions on social media noted that he is more concerned with unity and thus has nothing against the traditional ruler.

The Ooni of Ife who spoke to Punch through the Director Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace on Wednesday noted that the unity among Yoruba is more important.

He added: “nobody should castigate anybody for doing what he did because of the position he holds and because of his age… Ooni would not stop to accord his colleagues and every category of people the respect they deserve.

“The Ooni of Ife is not ready to make any official statement over what happened between him and the Oba of Lagos. He still holds Oba Akiolu in high esteem and what happened yesterday will not stop the Ooni from holding him in high esteem.”

