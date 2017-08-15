 Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Has A New Yoruba Queen - The Herald Nigeria

Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Has A New Yoruba Queen

Following a viral report which surfaced online indicating that the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s marriage to the Olori has hit the rocks, fresh report indicate that there is a new queen in the palace.

Recall that the Ooni’s marriage to Olori Wuraola was reported to have crashed after the couple’s 17 months of marriage.

According to report, the Olori was accused of infidelity and ‘unspeakable’ things.

Fresh report however indicated that a new Olori has been picked and would be unveiled soon.

The new Olori is said to hail from Yoruba land as agains Olori Wuraola who hailed from Benin in Edo state.

A reliable source was quoted to have said: “The new queen will be unveiled by the end of the month or sometime in September”

The source further added: “The king of the Yorubas can not be a bachelor.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant.

