The National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams was declared as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo) of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on Sunday.

It will be recalled that the acclaimed winner of the June 12th, 1993 Presidential election, Late Chief Masood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola who died on July 10, 1998, was the last holder of the prestigious Yoruba traditional title.

Abiola it was also gathered succeeded Late Samuel Ladoke Akintola, the then Premier of the defunct Western region who was killed on January 15th, 1966 during the first Military coup.

Since the demise of Abiola in 1998, the position of the Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo), head of Yoruba warriors had been vacant until yesterday (Sunday) when a letter of appointment was given to the OPC leader by Oba Adeyemi.

While confirming the appointment, the Personal Assistant to Adams, Segun Akanni said, “God has done it. Thanks and honour be to Almighty God, the creator of Heaven and Earth.

“As from today Sunday 15th, October 2017, that man with many chieftaincy titles, The proud Son of Arigidi Akoko, The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, The Convener of Oodua Progressive Union, The Founder of Gani Adams Foundation, The Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, The Chairman/CEO of Donyx Global Concept, Aare Gani Adams becomes The 15th AARE ONAKAKANFO OF YORUBA LAND.

“Special thanks to His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Olayiwola Atanda, The Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye Yeye”.

On Saturday, Oba Adeyemi was overheard referring to the OPC leader as the new Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland at an event which took place at the historic Atiba Hall, Oja Akesan, Oyo.

