Organisation calls for rehabilitation of domestic abuse victims

Mrs Olusola Adeshina, a human rights activist, on Friday urged government at all levels to ensure the safety, health and rehabilitation of domestic abuse victims in the country.

Adeshina, who is the Director of Freedom Drive International, an NGO, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said that it was necessary to ensure the rehabilitation of domestic abuse victims in order to prevent its negative effects on both the citizens and society.

“Domestic abuse is a scourge in the society with huge negative effects on individuals, families and communities in general.

“Such abuse can be domestic violence, child sexual abuse, early or forced marriage, sex trafficking, forced labour, sexual coercion, harmful traditional practices and female genital mutilation, among others.

“Domestic abuse has a serious consequences on the victim’s physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health,” Adeshina said.

She said that domestic abuse affected more than just the immediate victims because it affected everybody around the situation.

“Thousands of people have gone through one abuse or another, which affects their mental and physical state.

“In most situations, victims don’t report their abuse to the people around or families because of shame and stigmatisation.

“Also, children who live in a household where domestic violence is prevalent are also affected, which could affect the mental health of such child,” Adeshina said.

She therefore urged the government to intensify effort in rehabilitating victims whom had survived one abuse or another, in order to restore their mental health and confidence.

“It is very important for everyone in the society to support the drive in giving necessary attention to victims whose rights were violated due to domestic abuse,” Adeshina said.

Besides, she called on the federal government through the Ministry of Health to provide more rehabilitation centres to meet up the demand of the society. (NAN)

