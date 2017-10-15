The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Harvey Weinstein yesterday amid mounting sexual harassment, assault and rape accusations against the disgraced Hollywood film producer.

An Emergency meeting of the board of Governors was called.

About 54 members were in attendance and voted, “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority.”

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

On Thursday, October 12, American actress Rose McGowan became the fourth woman to accuse the 65-year-old movie mogul of raping her.

“What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society,” said the Academy.

“The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Since the onset of the scandal, more than two dozen actresses including Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Lea Seydoux have come forward saying they were sexually harassed by the producer.

The Producers Guild of America was also to meet to “consider disciplinary proceedings and the status of his membership,” a source close to the union told AFP.

