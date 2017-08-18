Oshiomhole, Dangote eulogise late Supreme Court Justice Andrews Obaseki

Former Edo Gov., Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and business magnate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Friday described late Supreme Court Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki as a fair and humble man, who stood for the truth.

The duo spoke at a funeral reception held in honour of the deceased in Benin.

Oshiomhole said the late Obaseki gave his all to the legal profession, the state and the nation.

“He is an example of the embodiment of culture, tradition, humility and commitment to justice.

“What matters is your impression here on earth, and he gave his all and we wish him eternal rest in heaven,” Oshiomhole said.

Dangote described the late Obaseki as a great leader and a legal icon, who gave his all to the legal profession and appreciated God for the life he lived.

“He died at 91 years. It is not easy to live up to that age but we thank God for his life; he has played his part and written his name in the sands of time”.

Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki, CON, was a jurist and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who was born in Benin on June 11, 1926.

He attended Edo College, Benin City, where he obtained the Cambridge School Certificate in 1940 and later proceeded to the Hope Waddell Training Institute in Calabar.

After he spent two years at the training institute, he spent another 2 years at the School of Agriculture at Moor Plantation, Ibadan.

In 1948, he left for the London School of Economics, where he trained as a legal practitioner.

Obaseki was appointed to the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1975, as a Justice and he retired in 1991.

The retired Supreme Court Justice who was the patriarch of the Obaseki family of Benin, died on July 13, 2017 at 91. (NAN)

