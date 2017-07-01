 Osinbajo Approves Appointment of Patience Oniha as New DG, Debt Management Office - The Herald Nigeria

Osinbajo Approves Appointment of Patience Oniha as New DG, Debt Management Office

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the a new Director-General of Debt Management Office (DMO).

 

She is Patience Oniha and will take over from the former Director-General, Abraham Nwankwo, who stepped aside after his ten years tenure at DMO.

 

Nwankwo is reported to be one of the longest serving  of the office, and had served for two terms before retiring.

 

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun,  made the announcement, Friday

 

It was gathered that Patience Oniha has been instrumental to DMO’s success in recent years and retired as a director in the agency.

 

She has also served in the efficiency unit of the ministry of finance before her present appointment as DMO chief executive.

