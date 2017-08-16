Osinbajo inaugurates 15 Perm Secs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday inaugurated 15 permanent secretaries and promptly also announced their various ministries.

Osinbajo made the deployment during the inauguration which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the permanent secretaries are: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), posted to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra) was posted to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa) was posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Others are Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), posted to Ministry of Information and Culture, Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), posted to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), posted to the Ministry of Health, Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), posted to the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), posted to Ministry of Communications, Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos), posted to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), posted to Ministry of Water Resources, Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), posted to the Head of Service of the Federation, Adesola Olusade (Ondo), posted to Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Also, Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) was posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Gabriel Tanimu (FCT), posted to the Office of the Secretary to the Federation.

Seven of the new Permanent Secretaries were not inaugurated and will have to wait for Permanent Secretaries occupying their States slots in the service to retire. (NAN)

