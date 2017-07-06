 Osinbajo: Magu to remain EFCC chairman as long as Buhari and I remain in office - The Herald Nigeria

Osinbajo: Magu to remain EFCC chairman as long as Buhari and I remain in office

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The comment by the acting president is in response to the call by the parliament that Professor Osinbajo should remove Magu.

He said this in Kaduna on Thursday while commissioning a zonal office of the EFCC, Vanguard newspapers reports.

Represented by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, the acting president described Magu as a “nightmare for corrupt people”.

“We have confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill.

He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the acting president and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the president,” he said.

“It is our belief that Magu will continue to remain a nightmare for corrupt people for years to come.”

