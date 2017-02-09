 Osinbajo and Oba of Lagos meet behind closed doors, pray for Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Osinbajo and Oba of Lagos meet behind closed doors, pray for Buhari

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday had a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Punch reports that the traditional ruler was at the Presidential Villa to pay homage to Osinbajo, who was his lecturer in the university. He also used the opportunity to pray for the good health and safe return of President Buhari, who is currently in London on an extended medical leave.
President Buhari had on Sunday extended his 10-day vacation in London in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.
The traditional ruler explained that he was at the Villa to convey the wishes and prayers of his subjects to the acting president.

He said, “I am a traditional ruler and a servant of the people and I am here to see the Acting President.

“We had a meeting that I was invited to by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday. We were supposed to have another security meeting tomorrow (Friday) but unfortunately it was cancelled.”

Oba Akiolu called on Nigerians to be patient with and pray for Buhari’s administration, saying all would be well with the nation if they were sincere, cooperated with the government and criticised constructively.

“Prophet Ayub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of his body and Allah brought him back; not to talk of somebody who is not like that. Insha Allah, by the grace of Almighty, our president will be back to all of us,” he said.

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar