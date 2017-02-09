Osinbajo and Oba of Lagos meet behind closed doors, pray for Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday had a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Punch reports that the traditional ruler was at the Presidential Villa to pay homage to Osinbajo, who was his lecturer in the university. He also used the opportunity to pray for the good health and safe return of President Buhari, who is currently in London on an extended medical leave.

President Buhari had on Sunday extended his 10-day vacation in London in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.