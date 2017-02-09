Osinbajo and Oba of Lagos meet behind closed doors, pray for Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday had a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.
He said, “I am a traditional ruler and a servant of the people and I am here to see the Acting President.
“We had a meeting that I was invited to by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday. We were supposed to have another security meeting tomorrow (Friday) but unfortunately it was cancelled.”
Oba Akiolu called on Nigerians to be patient with and pray for Buhari’s administration, saying all would be well with the nation if they were sincere, cooperated with the government and criticised constructively.
“Prophet Ayub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of his body and Allah brought him back; not to talk of somebody who is not like that. Insha Allah, by the grace of Almighty, our president will be back to all of us,” he said.